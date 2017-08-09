Andrew Hawkins Posts Hilarious Tweet About His Time With The Patriots

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Andrew Hawkins didn’t last very long with the Patriots, but the now-retired wide receiver had a sense of humor about it.

In the ultimate “Screw this, I’m out” moment of the offseason, the 31-year-old Hawkins announced his retirement from the NFL on the day before he was supposed to report to Patriots training camp in Foxboro. He didn’t feel he could physically make it through another NFL season like he had in the past.

“My body just didn’t respond the way it should,” said Hawkins in his retirement video on Twitter.

The former Bengals and Browns receiver is obviously skilled on social media, as he proved in this perfect reaction GIF to his brief time in New England that he posted on Wednesday:

Man! I'll never forget my time with the Patriots… pic.twitter.com/3INoYAk9Oo — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) August 9, 2017

Hawkins certainly handled the end of his time in New England more gracefully than fellow ex-receiver Reggie Wayne, who two years ago almost made it through training camp before asking for his release.

Wayne reportedly found camp “too tough” and “not fun”, but disputed that when he joined Zolak & Bertrand in February – and when he argued with Patriots fans on Twitter.

U Pats fans R funny. This is hilarious. B4 I get into this. 1st… where are you guys hear'n that I quit? #DontBelieveEverythingURead — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) November 2, 2016

Memo to the next veteran who leaves New England: just post a funny GIF. Bickering with the media and fans is a rabbit hole you probably don’t want to experience.

