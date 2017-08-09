7 Teens To Be Charged For Attack In Quincy

QUINCY (CBS) – Seven teenagers are facing charges for allegedly attacking a group of five other teens in Quincy. The investigation started when video of the incident was posted online.
State Police say the teens punched and kicked several of the victims and prevented them from running away from the Squantum Point Park on July 31.
The suspects are a 17-year-old male from Quincy; three 16-year-old males from Quincy; two 15-year-old males from Quincy; and a 14-year-old male from Kingston. They are not being identified because they are juveniles.
The victims range in age from 14 to 16.
Each of the suspects face charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, assault, and kidnapping.