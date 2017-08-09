7 Teens To Be Charged For Attack In Quincy

August 9, 2017 8:14 PM
Filed Under: Quincy, State Police

QUINCY (CBS) – Seven teenagers are facing charges for allegedly attacking a group of five other teens in Quincy. The investigation started when video of the incident was posted online.

State Police say the teens punched and kicked several of the victims and prevented them from running away from the Squantum Point Park on July 31.

The suspects are a 17-year-old male from Quincy; three 16-year-old males from Quincy; two 15-year-old males from Quincy; and a 14-year-old male from Kingston. They are not being identified because they are juveniles.

The victims range in age from 14 to 16.

Each of the suspects face charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, assault, and kidnapping.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch