Tom Brady Gets A Hug From His Mom At Patriots Practice

FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom Brady had some special visitors after Patriots practice on Tuesday.

His mother and other family members stopped by the practice facility at Gillette Stadium to greet Brady on the field. Brady got a hug and kiss from his mother Galynn, who completed cancer treatments earlier this year.

It was reported recently that Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised Galynn with her own Super Bowl ring in the offseason to celebrate the team’s historic win.

Last week, Brady talked about just how important was to have his family supporting him throughout his career.

“My family, my parents have traveled from the West Coast to the East Coast, which is not an easy flight, for 18 years, and then going back to college, for 23 years,” Brady told reporters. “It just takes a lot of people, and you can’t play in your 18th year without a lot of people supporting you and loving you.”