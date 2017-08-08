WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Taunton Restaurant Owner ‘Scared’ After Recent Break-Ins

August 8, 2017 6:21 PM
Filed Under: Bill Shields, Taunton

BOSTON (CBS) – Taunton residents are concerned about drugs and crime in the city, with fears heightened after a restaurant that had previously been targeted was broken into again Monday.

The Big Wong restaurant was broken into in the early morning hours, with the suspect cleaning out the cash register.

tauntonstore2 Taunton Restaurant Owner Scared After Recent Break Ins

Surveillance camera captured a Taunton break-in. (WBZ-TV)

Owner Shoudu Zou lives on the floor above his restaurant in Weir Village. He’s owned the business for six years, but a string of break-ins has him concerned.

Zou heard the Monday break-in happen, but was not able to get downstairs in time to see the suspect.

tauntonstore3 Taunton Restaurant Owner Scared After Recent Break Ins

Big Wong restaurant in Taunton. (WBZ-TV)

Other business owners in the area say drugs have made working there difficult.

“It’s quite evident. Drugs are taking over this whole town,” said Dave Arruda, who works at a nearby foundry. “If you are just allowing them to come in, creating these sanctuary spots for them, what do you expect?”

tauntonstore1 Taunton Restaurant Owner Scared After Recent Break Ins

Damage from a Taunton break-in. (WBZ-TV)

Zou said the recent crime has him thinking about moving and opening his business elsewhere.

“I’m scared,” Zou said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch