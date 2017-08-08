Taunton Restaurant Owner ‘Scared’ After Recent Break-Ins

BOSTON (CBS) – Taunton residents are concerned about drugs and crime in the city, with fears heightened after a restaurant that had previously been targeted was broken into again Monday.

The Big Wong restaurant was broken into in the early morning hours, with the suspect cleaning out the cash register.

Owner Shoudu Zou lives on the floor above his restaurant in Weir Village. He’s owned the business for six years, but a string of break-ins has him concerned.

Zou heard the Monday break-in happen, but was not able to get downstairs in time to see the suspect.

Other business owners in the area say drugs have made working there difficult.

“It’s quite evident. Drugs are taking over this whole town,” said Dave Arruda, who works at a nearby foundry. “If you are just allowing them to come in, creating these sanctuary spots for them, what do you expect?”

Zou said the recent crime has him thinking about moving and opening his business elsewhere.

“I’m scared,” Zou said.