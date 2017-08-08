Red Sox Activate Dustin Pedroia From DL

BOSTON (CBS) — Dustin Pedroia is off of the disabled list.
The Red Sox activated their second baseman on Tuesday prior to their game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida. Pedroia had been on the DL (retroactive to July 29) with left knee inflammation.
Pedroia leads the Red Sox in batting average (.307) and on-base percentage (.381) to go with six home runs and 54 RBI on the season.
To make way for Pedroia on their roster, the Red Sox placed right-handed pitcher Blaine Boyer on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to August 6) with a neck strain.
Boston begins a two-game series with the Rays on Tuesday night, with lefty Chris Sale on the mound.