FBI: ‘One Minute Bandit’ Has Robbed 10 Boston-Area Banks

BOSTON (CBS) – The FBI is seeking the public’s help to catch a bank robber making one very specific threat.

Authorities say the “One Minute Bandit” has struck at least 10 banks in Boston, Cambridge and Somerville between December and July. He has been telling tellers that they have exactly one minute to give him all their money.

“We’re seeking the public’s help in identifying this serial bank robber because at this point in time we have exhausted all of our investigative leads, and we want to put an end to his alleged crime spree before somebody gets hurt,” Special Agent Christian Fierabend said in a statement.

The serial bank robber is described as a white male in his 40s to early 50s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and with a medium build. The FBI says he’s worn a baseball hat covered with a hooded jacket in each robbery.

He has passed a note to tellers and threatened a weapon in each robbery, according to officials.

A $5,000 reward is available for anyone offering information leading to the bandit’s arrest and prosecution. Tipsters can call the FBI at 1-857-386-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.