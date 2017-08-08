WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
FBI: ‘One Minute Bandit’ Has Robbed 10 Boston-Area Banks

August 8, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: FBI, One Minute Bandit

BOSTON (CBS) – The FBI is seeking the public’s help to catch a bank robber making one very specific threat.

Authorities say the “One Minute Bandit” has struck at least 10 banks in Boston, Cambridge and Somerville between December and July. He has been telling tellers that they have exactly one minute to give him all their money.

one minute bandit FBI: One Minute Bandit Has Robbed 10 Boston Area Banks

The “One Minute Bandit” seen in March. (Image credit: FBI)

“We’re seeking the public’s help in identifying this serial bank robber because at this point in time we have exhausted all of our investigative leads, and we want to put an end to his alleged crime spree before somebody gets hurt,” Special Agent Christian Fierabend said in a statement.

one minute bandit walking FBI: One Minute Bandit Has Robbed 10 Boston Area Banks

The “One Minute Bandit” seen in March. (Image credit: FBI)

The serial bank robber is described as a white male in his 40s to early 50s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and with a medium build. The FBI says he’s worn a baseball hat covered with a hooded jacket in each robbery.

He has passed a note to tellers and threatened a weapon in each robbery, according to officials.

one minute bandit july FBI: One Minute Bandit Has Robbed 10 Boston Area Banks

The “One Minute Bandit” in July (Image credit: FBI)

A $5,000 reward is available for anyone offering information leading to the bandit’s arrest and prosecution. Tipsters can call the FBI at 1-857-386-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

