NightSide – Massachusetts Lawmakers Pocket More Money

August 8, 2017 12:58 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Legislators on Beacon Hill voted back in February to increase their pay, despite some public pushback. As part of the pay raise, lawmakers agreed to give up the per diem stipend (supposedly a reimbursement for travel costs) that they have been allowed to collect in the past. But thanks to an obscure rule, lawmakers are able to continue collecting the per diem money until 2018 even though the pay raise kicked in immediately. Boston Herald political reporter Hillary Chabot joins Dan to talk about these financial shenanigans, and whether there will a political price to pay come November.

