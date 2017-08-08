NightSide – From Warrior to Citizen

August 8, 2017 12:59 AM By Dan Rea

BOSTON (CBS) – We all admire the commitment and sacrifice made by those who serve in the armed forces. But how can we help veterans transition from their military careers to civilian life? What resources are out there for vets who are looking for some support or guidance in finding their way? Donna Hoffmeyer, co-author of “Warrior to Patriot Citizen: Transition Your Military Service and Skills to Your New Civilian Adventure”, talks with Dan about the challenges this process can present and how to deal with them.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch