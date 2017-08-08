NightSide – From Warrior to Citizen

BOSTON (CBS) – We all admire the commitment and sacrifice made by those who serve in the armed forces. But how can we help veterans transition from their military careers to civilian life? What resources are out there for vets who are looking for some support or guidance in finding their way? Donna Hoffmeyer, co-author of “Warrior to Patriot Citizen: Transition Your Military Service and Skills to Your New Civilian Adventure”, talks with Dan about the challenges this process can present and how to deal with them.