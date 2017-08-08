Mega Millions Jackpot Rises To $350 Million; Powerball At $307 Million

BRAINTREE (CBS) – Lottery players are watching not one, but two huge jackpots this week.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has jumped to an estimated $350 million, with a cash option of $218.3 million. It’s the highest Mega Millions jackpot in more than a year.
Tickets are $1 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m.
Related: Mass Lottery Releases New Patriots Scratch Ticket
Meanwhile, the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is up to $307 million, with a cash option of $193.2 million.
Powerball tickets are $2 each.