Woman Shares Photo Of Snake On MBTA Red Line

BOSTON (CBS) — A Hingham woman shared photos and video she took Monday of a man riding an MBTA Red Line train with a snake in his arms.

Anne Keane told The Boston Globe that the man holding the snake, which was about 4 feet long, was sitting by the doors of the car at South Station.

She said fellow passengers spent the ride exchanging glances, and a handful gathered around the man, curious about the serpent. She said one fellow passenger got to touch the snake after he asked, and another held it and posed for photos.

Keane even got a response from the MBTA about their snake policy.

Thanks for the details. During peak hours, small domestic animals must be kept in a lap-sized carrier. Policy: https://t.co/ctmxu9AWMK — MBTA (@MBTA) August 7, 2017

“I’ve seen some weird stuff on the train, but this is probably the weirdest for sure,” Keane told The Globe.