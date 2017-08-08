Police: Man Kicked Girl For Picking Up Chuck E. Cheese Tokens

August 8, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Attleboro, chuck e cheese

ATTLEBORO (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been accused of knocking a 6-year-old girl out of his way when she tried to help him pick up tokens he dropped at a Chuck E. Cheese’s in Massachusetts.

Police say 53-year-old Daniel Lafayette, of North Smithfield, told them the girl was trying to steal his tokens at the Attleboro entertainment center and restaurant.

Police say the mother of the girl told them she was trying to help Lafayette pick up the tokens when he kicked her on Saturday.

Lafayette pleaded not guilty to an assault and battery charge on Monday. He was freed on $500 cash bail.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch