Hydrogen Cyanide Alarm Sparks Hazmat Response At Chelsea Sewage Treatment Facility

CHELSEA (CBS) — An MWRA spokesperson said an alarm detecting hydrogen cyanide went off early Tuesday morning at a sewage treatment facility, prompting a large hazmat response.

There were several firetrucks outside the facility on Marginal Street.

An MWRA spokesperson said a gas meter went off inside the facility around 4 a.m. An MWRA operator didn’t find anything dangerous, but the meter was still flashing.

The Chelsea Fire Department said they detected hydrogen cyanide, prompting the hazmat response.

#BREAKING: #MWRA spokesperson says the gas meter went into alarm mode at 4am this morning. An operator went underground to check. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/Y2g79C4Lv1 — Nicole Jacobs (@NicoleJacobsWBZ) August 8, 2017

The MWRA said the building is currently under construction and is minimally staffed.

The spokesperson also added that it could have been a false reading.

#BREAKING: #MWRA spokesperson says it could very well be a false reading or something flowing through the sewage down below. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/DhR5vb9L19 — Nicole Jacobs (@NicoleJacobsWBZ) August 8, 2017

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said traffic is being diverted away from the area, and asked the public to find alternate routes.

CFD is working a Haz-Mat scene at 340 Marginal St at the MWRA Facility. Traffic rerouted away from Marginal St. Please use alternate routes — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) August 8, 2017

The scene was cleared around 9:45 a.m.