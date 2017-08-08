Hydrogen Cyanide Alarm Sparks Hazmat Response At Chelsea Sewage Treatment Facility

CHELSEA (CBS) — An MWRA spokesperson said an alarm detecting hydrogen cyanide went off early Tuesday morning at a sewage treatment facility, prompting a large hazmat response.
There were several firetrucks outside the facility on Marginal Street.
An MWRA spokesperson said a gas meter went off inside the facility around 4 a.m. An MWRA operator didn’t find anything dangerous, but the meter was still flashing.
The Chelsea Fire Department said they detected hydrogen cyanide, prompting the hazmat response.
The MWRA said the building is currently under construction and is minimally staffed.
The spokesperson also added that it could have been a false reading.
Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said traffic is being diverted away from the area, and asked the public to find alternate routes.
The scene was cleared around 9:45 a.m.