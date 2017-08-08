WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Buy Or Sell: Is Vince Wilfork A Football Hall Of Famer?

August 8, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Buy or Sell, Game of Jones, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, The Adam Jones Show, Vince Wilfork

BOSTON (CBS) — It was a Buy or Sell Monday on the Game of Jones, as 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Adam Jones and Nick Cattles went over some of the biggest topics surrounding Boston sports. Chief among them is former Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork, who announced his retirement on Monday.

Is Wilfork worthy of enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Jones’ answer is below, along with several other “Buy or Sell” scenarios:

Buy or Sell: Wilfork is the best defensive lineman in Patriots history

“I would have to sell that,” said Jones. “I don’t even think he’s the greatest defensive lineman in Bill Belichick’s tenure. I think I’m in the minority about this. … Bill said ‘He’s the best defensive lineman I’ve coached here,’ and I said ‘Well Bill, that’s false – that feels like sour grapes over the way things ended with Richard Seymour. … To me, Seymour was better. Seymour was more dominant. Seymour was more impactful.”

Buy or Sell: Wilfork is a Hall of Famer

“I sell that one, too,” said Jones. “I think he made four Pro Bowls. … He ate up blockers in the middle of a defensive line. He has two rings, that’s going to help. … I think Richard Seymour is kind of borderline, and Seymour, to me, was better and won more and was more impactful.”

Buy or sell: Bruins would have still won a Stanley Cup if they traded Joe Thornton for Roberto Luongo

“Imagine how that would have changed the fate of [the Bruins] … I sell the idea,” said Jones. “Without Tim Thomas, are they winning that Cup [in 2011]? … I sell that they would have been that sort of team if Luongo came in for Thornton. It’s honestly kind of better that they just got a bunch of scrap heap players, so they could move on and start over.”

Buy or sell: Celtics were going to draft Jayson Tatum no matter what pick they had

“I think you have to buy it,” said Jones. “It sounds nice, and Tatum is of course trying to build himself up as the best player in the draft. … It seems to me like [the Celtics] weren’t all that high on Markelle Fultz.”

Buy or sell: Tim Tebow will return to the NFL

“I sell it,” said Jones. “I can’t believe that the Dolphins were interested in bringing him in. … That is shocking. He hasn’t started in a long time in this league, it’s debatable how good he was when he even played. I just think it’s still a shame that he never got another chance.”

Listen above for the full podcast!

More from The Adam Jones Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch