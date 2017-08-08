WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

Brigham And Women’s Left Out Of Top Hospitals List

August 8, 2017 6:15 AM
Filed Under: Brigham and Women's Hospital, US News And World Report

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a surprise in the new U.S. News & World Report annual rankings of the nation’s best hospitals.

mgh1 Brigham And Womens Left Out Of Top Hospitals List

(Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)

This year there is just one Massachusetts hospital in the top 20. Massachusetts General Hospital comes in at number 4, trailing Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, the Cleveland Clinic and the top-ranked Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

brigham1 Brigham And Womens Left Out Of Top Hospitals List

(WBZ-TV)

But, for the first time in 24 years, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston did not make the top 20. The hospital’s chief quality officer told the Boston Globe that’s largely because of a change in the way the rankings are done.

The Dana-Farber – Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center came in fourth for cancer care.

Mass. General is fifth in cardiology and heart surgery.

Boston Children’s Hospital is ranked as the nation’s best children’s hospital.

