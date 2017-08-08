Brigham And Women’s Left Out Of Top Hospitals List

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a surprise in the new U.S. News & World Report annual rankings of the nation’s best hospitals.
This year there is just one Massachusetts hospital in the top 20. Massachusetts General Hospital comes in at number 4, trailing Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, the Cleveland Clinic and the top-ranked Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
But, for the first time in 24 years, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston did not make the top 20. The hospital’s chief quality officer told the Boston Globe that’s largely because of a change in the way the rankings are done.
The Dana-Farber – Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center came in fourth for cancer care.
Mass. General is fifth in cardiology and heart surgery.
Boston Children’s Hospital is ranked as the nation’s best children’s hospital.