Bomb Squad Investigates Grenade Found In Newton Home

NEWTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts State Bomb Squad responded to a home in Newton after a call came in saying a grenade was found.

The 911 caller said he was cleaning out his father-in-law’s basement when he found the object.

Newton Fire responded to the Balcarres Road home around noon on Tuesday.

According to a statement from State Fire Marshall, the grenade was “inert.”

“Whenever family members come across ‘war souvenirs’ the correct course of action is to call the local police and they will notify the State Police Bomb Squad,” the Fire Marshall said.

Officials also advised not to move the grenade until it is determined whether or not it is live.

“Quite often they are inert but from time to time we find they are not,” the statement continued.

No further information is available at this time.