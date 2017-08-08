Belichick: Jacoby Brissett A ‘Work In Progress’ At Quarterback

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have so much depth of talent up and down the roster, there could be some surprising cuts made to get it down to 53 before the start of the 2017 season. Could third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett be among those players on the bubble?

Bill Belichick was asked for his thoughts on Brissett’s progress so far in Patriots training camp during his Tuesday presser, which took place before the team held its second joint practice with the Jaguars ahead of their preseason game on Thursday. He suggested that Brissett is far from being ready to handle a larger role as a quarterback at the NFL level.

“It’s a work in progress. We’ll see,” said Belichick. “We’re a little over a week into training camp, 10-11 practices. So we’ve got a long way to go. We’ll see.”

It wasn’t exactly a vote of confidence in Brissett and his performance so far, but not an ominous sign of a quarterback in danger of being cut, either.

The Patriots drafted Brissett in the third round (91st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of N.C. State. Forced into the starting role early in the 2016 season after interim starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a shoulder injury, Brissett played three games (starting two) and posted an 83.9 passer rating.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin noted in his Sunday column that while the Patriots love Brissett’s “toughness and athleticism”, the third-stringer “didn’t have the best performance” during spring workouts and the team could ultimately use his roster spot to bolster their depth at another position. The Patriots could also be able to pass him through waivers and place him on the practice squad.

Whether the Patriots decide to carry three quarterbacks for a second season in a row will be a situation to monitor as the preseason progresses.

Listen above as 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand debate whether Brissett is in danger of being cut.