Conductor Injured After Falling Off Train In Waltham

WALTHAM (CBS) – A conductor was seriously injured after falling off a moving train in Waltham Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. as a Boston-bound train was rolling into the Brandeis station when something went badly wrong with a conductor making his routine safety checks in the train doorway.

“For some reason the conductor lost his footing and fell off of the train,” said Richard Sullivan of Transit Police.

It appears that 20-year-old conductor was then run over by the train, crushing his lower left leg.

Investigators say the train was only going 10 to 15 miles per hour at that point and as it came to a stop, some passengers scrambled over.

“He was just sitting there lying on the ground by himself, but he was conscious,” said passenger Richard Saron. “His leg was really mangled, in bad shape.”

The conductor would eventually be flown to a Boston hospital with an injury described as serious, but not life threatening.