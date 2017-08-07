Vince Wilfork Announces Retirement With Hilarious Video

BOSTON (CBS) — Vince Wilfork is walking away from the game of football, and he’s doing it in a way that only he can.

The 35-year-old took some time this summer to ponder his future, and as seen on his Twitter account on Monday, he’s decided it’s time to retire.

But, Wilfork being Wilfork, he had to deliver the news in a most-unique fashion: by sporting his famous dungaree overalls and smoking some meat.

Check out the video here:

Wilfork certainly seemed to enjoy his time in Houston, and he made those overalls famous when the team was featured on “Hard Knocks” two years ago.

He’s also become quite popular for his affinity for smoking meat:

Wilfork was drafted by Bill Belichick and the Patriots in the first round (21st) overall in the 2004 draft. He played 11 seasons in New England, winning a Super Bowl in his first and his final season with the Patriots. He moved on to play for the Texans in 2015 and 2016 before deciding to retire.

Wilfork was named to five Pro Bowls and made one All-Pro First Team.