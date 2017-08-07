Patriots Give Super Bowl Ring To Tom Brady’s Mother

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s mother Galynn completed her treatments for cancer earlier in the offseason. It was easily the best news of the offseason for the Brady family, but it wasn’t the only positive development.

Brady told ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Friday that Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised Galynn with her own Super Bowl ring in the offseason to celebrate the team’s historic win in Super Bowl LI over the Falcons.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP lauded Kraft, who lost his wife Myra to cancer in 2011, for the gesture and his great relationship with the family.

“He’s been so supportive of my family and certainly everything my mom went through and knowing first-hand how families deal with it,” said Brady. “He was always asking, ‘How’s mom doing? How is she feeling?’ We didn’t know up until the very end whether she was going to make it to the Super Bowl. She was a big inspiration for me, and RKK knew it. It was a great surprise to all of us when the ring showed up. She deserves it.”

Brady revealed that Galynn was battling cancer in the days leading up to Super Bowl LI. His father Tom Sr. revealed in a June interview with the Boston Globe that Galynn had completed her cancer treatment in April.