Families File Wrongful Death Lawsuit In Murders Of South Boston Doctors

August 7, 2017 12:14 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – The families of the two doctors murdered in their South Boston penthouse earlier this year are now suing the building’s owners claiming security there was weak.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, is charged with stabbing 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field to death in their home in the Macallen Building on May 5.

Prosecutors claim Teixeira knew the layout of the building because he was a security guard there briefly in 2016.

According to the Boston Globe, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed Monday in Suffolk Superior Court against the trust that owns the building, the building’s management and security companies, and the company that was in charge of security when Teixeira worked there.

The complaint claims weak security allowed Teixeira to enter the building and hold Field and Bolanos hostage before killing them.

The lawsuit also claims the security guard working the front desk on the day of the killings took 20 minutes to call 911 after getting word about a gunman in the doctors’ condo.  The complaint also alleges the door to the staircase that provides access to all floors was not locked on May 5.

Teixeira pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on an indictment in the murders July 10.

The lawsuit doesn’t specify an amount but does seek a jury trial on 12 counts including wrongful death and negligence.

