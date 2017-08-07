4-Year-Old Found Sleepwalking On Cape Cod Street

WEST YARMOUTH (CBS) – It sounds like a parent’s worst nightmare – police say a 4-year-old was found sleepwalking in West Yarmouth early Saturday morning.
A Good Samaritan spotted the child on Townbrook Road just before 7 a.m. and called police. Officers responded and figured out the child had walked out of their nearby home.
“The parents did not realize that the child was gone and reported the child is being treated for sleepwalking issues at a hospital in Boston,” Yarmouth police say.
Authorities have notified the Department of Children and Families, and an investigation is underway.