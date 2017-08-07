18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt In Quincy Truck Crash

QUINCY (CBS) – A young man was killed and two others were hurt in a crash in Quincy early Monday morning.
A Ford utility truck clipped a utility pole on Palmer Street around 12:30 a.m., went off the road, hit a chain link fence, snapped another utility pole in half and then hit two parked cars before flipping over.
Police said an 18-year-old was killed and two other people were injured. One was taken Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The other was taken to Quincy Medical Center, but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
Investigators are not sure yet who was driving at this point.
“Speed is definitely a factor,” Quincy Police Captain John Dougan told reporters.
No names have been released.
The road remains closed for the investigation.