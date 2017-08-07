Mother Of Shooting Victim Injured While Chasing Suspect

LYNN (CBS) — The mother of a shooting victim in Lynn said she was forced to jump over her son’s body while she attempted to chase her son’s killer.
Lynn Police said 34-year-old Pedro Carillo shot to death at a Curwin Circle apartment complex early Sunday morning.
The victim’s mother described to WBZ NewsRadio 1030 that she was talking with her son as another man approached and then shot him.
Carillo said she immediately stepped over her son to chase the man down. As she followed him across the street, she was hit by a car.
She was left with two scraped knees and no suspect.
Now, Carillo is asking the public for help.
“Think about me, as a mom,” and call police if you have any information about the suspect, she said.
“I want [the public] to know who murdered my son.”
Family and friends created a memorial nearby to remember Pedro.