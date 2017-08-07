MassDOT Truck Crash Briefly Shuts Down I-95 In Westwood

WESTWOOD (CBS) — Both sides of I-95 in Westwood were temporarily shut down after a bad crash around noon on Monday.

Mass. State Police said the two-car crash occurred near Exit 13 on the Northbound side.

It appeared that one of the cars involved was a MassDOT pickup truck. The other vehicle was left upside-down as a result of the crash.

State Police tweeted shortly after that a med-flight was requested and a helicopter was on their way to the scene.

#MAtraffic update: ALL lanes closed on I-95 NB & SB for medical helicopter landing for crash at x.13. https://t.co/J5wPAESj74 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 7, 2017

The southbound side of the highway was briefly closed so the helicopter could land.

Since then, the southbound side and one lane of the northbound side have opened.

No further information is available at this time.