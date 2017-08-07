MassDOT Truck Crash Briefly Shuts Down I-95 In Westwood

August 7, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: MedFlight, Route 95, Westwood

WESTWOOD (CBS) — Both sides of I-95 in Westwood were temporarily shut down after a bad crash around noon on Monday.

Mass. State Police said the two-car crash occurred near Exit 13 on the Northbound side.

westwoodcrash MassDOT Truck Crash Briefly Shuts Down I 95 In Westwood

Two cars involved in a serious crash on I-95 NB in Westwood (WBZ-TV)

It appeared that one of the cars involved was a MassDOT pickup truck. The other vehicle was left upside-down as a result of the crash.

State Police tweeted shortly after that a med-flight was requested and a helicopter was on their way to the scene.

The southbound side of the highway was briefly closed so the helicopter could land.

Since then, the southbound side and one lane of the northbound side have opened.

No further information is available at this time.

