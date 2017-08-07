WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
All Lanes On Mass Pike Open With Comm. Ave. Bridge Project Ahead Of Schedule

August 7, 2017 6:12 AM
Filed Under: Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Replacement, Massachusetts Turnpike

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston returned to its normal configuration of four lanes of traffic in each direction Monday morning following work to replace a bridge.

Check: Traffic Updates

The state Department of Transportation says the reopening of the lanes amid the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Project is three weeks faster than anticipated.

It says the schedule for completing the remaining construction work is unchanged.

It says some travel disruptions elsewhere are expected through Aug. 14.

The MBTA’s Worcester-Framingham commuter rail line and Amtrak also will resume normal service Monday.

The Pike had been reduced to three lanes in each direction back on July 7.

It was reduced to two or one lane on July 28.

Crews had been scheduled to return it to four lanes Aug. 28.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

