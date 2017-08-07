All Lanes On Mass Pike Open With Comm. Ave. Bridge Project Ahead Of Schedule

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston returned to its normal configuration of four lanes of traffic in each direction Monday morning following work to replace a bridge.

The state Department of Transportation says the reopening of the lanes amid the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Project is three weeks faster than anticipated.

It says the schedule for completing the remaining construction work is unchanged.

Live view —> @MassDOT #CommAveBridge project right now. All 4 lanes of I-90 in each direction flowing in the background pic.twitter.com/W5pKwO80Vu — Patrick Marvin (@pmarvin123) August 7, 2017

It says some travel disruptions elsewhere are expected through Aug. 14.

The MBTA’s Worcester-Framingham commuter rail line and Amtrak also will resume normal service Monday.

The Pike had been reduced to three lanes in each direction back on July 7.

It was reduced to two or one lane on July 28.

Crews had been scheduled to return it to four lanes Aug. 28.

