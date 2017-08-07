Jay Cutler: I Don’t Need To Be In Good Shape Because I Play Quarterback

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Jay Cutler Era is off to a tremendous start in Miami.

Faced with a season-ending knee injury for starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the Dolphins were forced to bring in Cutler on a one-year deal for $10 million, reuniting him with Adam Gase. The Dolphins head coach was Cutler’s offensive coordinator in 2015 when he had a career-best 92.3 passer rating with the Bears.

Cutler had his introductory press conference in Miami on Monday, and his mere presence in a Dolphins polo shirt is a terrible sign for their chances of competing for a playoff spot in the AFC. But Cutler, notorious for having one of the poorest attitudes of any quarterback during his career, somehow made it worse. By speaking.

When asked about what he’s been up to in the last few months, which were spent believing he is retired from football and preparing to transition into broadcasting, Cutler said: “The good thing is I play quarterback so I don’t have to be in that great cardiovascular shape.”

Nobody was really expecting Cutler to be in great shape when he entered the room, especially considering he didn’t seem too concerned about that when he was active. But that’s just not something you say out loud at the very first press conference for your new team. At least pretend you care about anything beyond cashing a check. But that shouldn’t be expected from a quarterback whose flippancy is meme-worthy.

As if the confidence of Dolphins fans wasn’t already plummeting with the signing of Cutler, comments like this certainly aren’t going to help.

