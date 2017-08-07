Carrabis: Red Sox Stopped Dombrowski From Turning Them Into The Tigers

BOSTON (CBS) — Dave Dombrowski was reportedly restricted in terms of the prospects he could deal away at the 2017 trade deadline. But for the sake of the long-term health of the Red Sox organization, it was probably for the best that the president of baseball ops kept the farm system well-stocked.

In the wake of the news that Red Sox ownership told Dombrowski not to trade any top prospects, it makes more sense that he opted for smaller moves involving lower-level minor league players to add pieces like Eduardo Nunez and Addison Reed. Barstool Sports’ Jared Carrabis joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Monday to talk about those deals, and he was happy to learn that Dombrowski was kept from mortgaging more of the team’s farm system in deadline deals – because he felt that another blockbuster trade involving top prospects was quite possible, if not likely.

“I think they are [handcuffing Dombrowski], and I think that they were smart to do that,” said Carrabis. “This is his first time being a big baseball executive in such a baseball-passionate town like Boston. If Dombrowski is looking at this team and the narrative at the time during the deadline was how unlikable they were, maybe the wheels start spinning in his head. Because he’s not scared to pull the trigger on this big blockbuster deal that would get a big name in here to change the narrative to, ‘This is a likable team and we have another superstar in here.'”

All of the big trades that Dombrowski made during his time with the Tigers have left the team with a barren farm system and an aging, overpriced major league roster. In light of that, Carrabis agrees with the apparent sentiments of Red Sox ownership that they needed to protect their system – and not to end up like the Tigers.

“They want the team to be good for years down the road,” said Carrabis. “They want a repetitive, successful model, versus ‘Let’s just go for it in this three-year window,’ and maybe Dombrowski just hightails it like he did in Detroit.

“He left [the Tigers] with no system whatsoever, a terrible bullpen, a bunch of massive contracts for aging veterans … that’s the last thing you want an executive to do to your baseball team. So I actually commend the [Red Sox] ownership for saying ‘Listen, we’re trying to contend every single year.'”

Dombrowski’s smaller trades have paid off so far. Nunez is batting .400 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in just nine games with the Red Sox so far, while Reed has allowed one earned run in 3.2 innings out of the bullpen.

