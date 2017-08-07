Isaiah Thomas Attends Patriots-Jaguars Joint Practice

August 7, 2017 11:33 AM
By Brent Schwartz, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots had a special guest at their first joint practice with the Jaguars on Monday, as the Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas was in attendance. The All-Star point guard was seen roaming the sidelines with his sons on Monday morning, wearing a Patriots hoodie.

When asked by ESPN’s Mike Reiss why he was attending, Thomas said “to watch greatness.”

Thomas is currently recovering from a hip injury that caused him to miss the last three games of the Eastern Conference Finals. He recently said at his annual basketball clinic at Boston University that his recovery process is going smoothly.

“The hip is great,” Thomas said. “It’s going well. Rehabbing it, but it’s going well. It’s a real slow rehab process, but it’s getting better and that’s what it’s all about.”

Isaiah Thomas attends Patriots training camp in Foxboro. (WBZ-TV)

Thomas was also spotted on Monday speaking with Patriots owner Robert Kraft:

Isaiah Thomas meets with Robert Kraft at Patriots training camp in Foxboro. (WBZ-TV)

Despite the hip injury that cut his playoffs short, Thomas is coming off a career-best season. In the playoffs, Thomas scored 23.3 points and 6.7 assists per game, including an extraordinary 53-point performance in a win over the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

But for now, Thomas is just enjoying himself in Foxboro. He told Reiss he’s there to “show his support” for the Patriots, which should make Boston sports fan happy.

