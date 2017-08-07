Don Baylor, Member Of 1986 Red Sox, Dead At 68

'He Was Bullying Me:' Top Chef Host Takes Stand In Teamster Extortion TrialThe host of the TV show Top Chef began testimony in federal court Monday about alleged on-set intimidation and harassment of the show's cast and crew by members of a local Teamsters union while the show filmed in Boston.

Man Held Without Bail In Crash That Left 12-Year-Old Seriously HurtAn Attleboro man was arraigned Monday on charges he drunkenly struck a 12-year-old girl with his car, leaving her seriously injured.

Families File Wrongful Death Lawsuit In Murders Of South Boston DoctorsThe families of the two doctors murdered in their South Boston penthouse earlier this year are now suing the building’s owners.

All Lanes On Mass Pike Open With Comm. Ave. Bridge Project Ahead Of ScheduleThe Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston returned to its normal configuration of four lanes of traffic in each direction Monday morning following work to replace part of the Comm. Ave. bridge.