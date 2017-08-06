Pet Parade: French Bulldog Rescue Network

BOSTON (CBS) — Five dogs from the French Bulldog Rescue Network were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.

“We re-home and rehabilitate Frenchies all across the United States and Canada,” said Mike from French Bulldog Rescue Network. “We average about 200 dogs a year.”

Otis, 9, came all the way out from Texas. He’s kind of the grandfather of the group. His family couldn’t take care of him anymore, and now this chill old guy is looking for a home.

Bogie, 2, is the group’s most recent adoptee–he came to a foster home and ended up staying there because it was the best match for him.

Chloe is a foster sister who Mike calls the “Zen master”–he helps rehabilitate dogs and get them on their way.

Mike said he and his Frenchie, Nino, go on home visits to interview prospective families who want to adopt.

“Nino comes around and gives you his paw stamp of approval, and you’re good to go!” he said.

Mike said some Frenchies are very athletic, and others are more mellow and laid-back–like Murph, who he described as a “chicken nugget.”

For more information, visit frenchbulldogrescue.org.