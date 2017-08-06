Pan-Mass Challenge Riders Cross The Finish Line In Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — The Pan-Mass Challenge finish line in Provincetown was filled with supportive hugs and high-fives as thousands of riders celebrated the end of their journey on Sunday.

“It’s a really cool experience. It’s a vibe you won’t get anywhere else,” said rider Jeff Protentis from Groton.

More than 6,000 people participated in this year’s PMC to raise money for cancer patients and research. The two-day event stretches from Sturbridge to Provincetown.

According to PMC Founder Billy Starr, the organization expects to reach or exceed their $48 million fundraising goal.

Each PMC rider has their own personal reason to take on this challenge.

Andy Wigren had to get his leg surgically amputated as a kid, now he is riding for children battling cancer.

“There are so many great causes out there, but I’m raising money to support pediatric cancer research,” said Wigren.

Susan Paine was the first woman to cross the finish line.

She said, “I’m tearing up if I talk about the individuals, but cancer has inflicted our family and also, close friends.”

Many who didn’t contribute by biking, supported the cause by volunteering or cheering along the route.

“You build a camaraderie with them and everyone’s cheering as they come across. It’s really beautiful,” said Barbara Wigren of East Orleans.

WBZ-TV is a proud sponsor of the event and was well represented. Lisa Hughes, David Wade, Barry Burbank, and Mike LaCrosse all pedaled to help find a cure.

One PMC rider summed up his experience saying, “Where I finish matters less to me than how much money I finish raising. That, to me, is the most important goal.”