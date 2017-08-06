Man Shot To Death In Lynn

LYNN (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot early Sunday morning.
Lynn Police received several 911 calls about an incident on Curwin Circle off Holyoke Street around 1:54 a.m.
When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Pedro Carillo shot to death.
The shooting happened at a city public housing complex.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope spoke to a woman who lives in the area, who said she was surprised.
“It’s usually little kids out there,” she said. “This is crazy.”
There have not yet been any arrests.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reports