Man Shot To Death In Lynn

Man Shot To Death In LynnPolice are investigating after a man was found fatally shot early Sunday morning.

WBZ-TV Riders Take On Pan-Mass ChallengeSeveral members of the WBZ-TV team took part in the Pan-Mass Challenge this weekend.

Sen. Warren Honing Campaign Pitch As GOP Eyes 2018 CampaignU.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren won't face voters for more than a year, but the broad outlines of the effort to unseat the Massachusetts Democrat, and her re-election pitch to voters, are taking shape.

Ivy League Schools Brace For Scrutiny Of Race In AdmissionsA Justice Department inquiry into how race influences admissions at Harvard University has left selective colleges bracing for new scrutiny of practices that have helped boost diversity levels to new highs across the Ivy League.