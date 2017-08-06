Mass. Mom Accused Of DUI With Kids In The Car At Canadian Border

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — An Attleboro woman is facing charges after Vermont State Troopers say she was under the influence when she crashed her car while attempted to cross the Canadian border.

Officials said Heidi Young, 44, was drunk and driving three children in the car at the time of the crash.

Two other cars became involved after Young failed to stop in a line of traffic on I-89 in Highgate, Vermont. One of those cars had two children inside.

“She put the lives of all the children in her vehicle at risk, as well as the lives of all the people in front of her at risk, and essentially everyone else on the road,” said Vermont State Trooper Benjamin Weed.

No injuries were reported.

Young was released on a citation and told to appear at Franklin County Superior Court on August 28. She will face charges of DUI and child endangerment.