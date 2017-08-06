4 Lanes To Be Restored On Mass Pike For Monday’s Commute

BOSTON (CBS) — MassDOT officials say that all four lanes on each side of the Mass Pike in Allston will be open for Monday morning’s commute starting at 5 a.m..

The return to the normal configuration is happening three weeks faster than originally scheduled, officials said Sunday.

“Our team has designed this major construction project in a way that considers the needs of the traveling public, as well as residents of the Greater Boston area, and we are pleased with the progress of work so far,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack.

According to Acting Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, a 440-ton crane that was at the construction site was able to be moved early, opening up the highway.

Construction on the Commonwealth Avenue had reduced the Mass Pike down to three lanes on July 7, then down to two or one following more intense construction since July 28.