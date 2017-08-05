President Trump’s Weekly Address: August 4, 2017

WASHINGTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump focused on themes related to American Dream Week in his weekly address.
He highlighted what he said were the economic results of his policies, including the Dow Jones Industrial average hitting an all-time high and the unemployment rate hitting a 16-year low.
Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin gave the Democratic response.
Sen. Baldwin discussed the ways that unfair trade deals, jobs being shipped overseas, low wages, and tax cuts for large corporations undercut that American dream.