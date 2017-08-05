Weather Alert: Scattered Showers, Storms | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

PMC Riders Carry Reminders Of Cancer’s Impact On Their Lives

August 5, 2017 2:46 PM
WELLESLEY (CBS) — This weekend, Pan-Mass Challenge riders are cycling across Massachusetts to raise money for cancer research.

Many of them, like rider Bob Moreau, are literally carrying reminders of cancer’s impact on their lives as they ride–with photos of those they’ve lost to cancer attached to their bikes or riding clothes.

Moreau, who was about to take on his 19th PMC ride this morning, caught up with WBZ-TV’s Breana Pitts to talk about why he rides.

Bob Moreau rides with photos of loved ones he’s lost to cancer. (WBZ-TV)

“[They’re] family members, friends that have passed due to cancer,” he said. “I’ve got a bunch of them. I’ve got my aunt on my saddlebag, I’ve got a friend’s parents on the other part, I’ve got friends and family on the back.”

He said that, when people pass him on the route, they often comment on the photos or say “sorry for your loss.”

Moreau said his entire summer revolves around the PMC.

“I just enjoy it, it’s a wonderful family to be around,” he said.

WBZ is proud to be your official PMC station.

