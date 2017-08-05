NightSide – Condemning the Classified Leaks

August 5, 2017 1:01 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats both gave strongly messaged speeches towards the culprits and culture of leaked classified information. Ever since the transcripts of President Trump’s call with foreign leaders were leaked, the public sentiment was that lines were crossed and Sessions has mentioned prosecution for such offenders. Should the press be subpoenaed and prosecuted for these leaks? Does this strain relations with world leaders?

