WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Scattered Showers, Storms | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

MBTA Passengers Brave Rain, Delays

August 5, 2017 5:40 PM
Filed Under: Malden, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, MBTA, Orange Line, Paul Burton

BOSTON (CBS) — Busloads of passengers deal with the rain and delays on the MBTA on Saturday as five separate bus shuttles replace rail service.

“It’s quite an inconvenience and its not the first time I have experienced this on the Orange line but I lived here long enough to get used to it,” one rider said.

The diversions are due several infrastructure improvement projects taking place throughout the MBTA system.

“These customer diversions are a fact of life but what you get out of them is a more reliable and more robust MBTA,” Interim MBTA General Manager Steve Poftik said.

One of the big projects underway is the $23 million replacement of the Beverly Drawbridge.

“We are replacing 120 year old bridge with new structure. We appreciate our weekday customers we had to bus them down to Salem and we look forward to providing them a better service,” Poftik said.

The T began accommodating its customers back in July with replacement shuttle bus service to all stations. This weekend, work crews were busy on the drawbridge and track upgrades on the Orange line and Green Line.

“This is just one of five service diversions this weekend because of the scope and number of projects we have going on,” Poftik said.

anna bridge MBTA Passengers Brave Rain, Delays

MBTA interim General Manager Steve Poftak speaks as the Green Line operates on shuttle buses due to the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge replacement.
(Anna Meiler/WBZ-TV)

Luie Garcia of Revere grabs a seat at the Medford Orange Line waiting for the right bus to take him back home.

“Sort of inconvenient because I had to go to work and it took an extra hour. It made me late to work,” Garcia said.

The Beverly drawbridge project is expected to be completed soon and weekday service will resume on August 14th.

“I want to thank our customers for bearing with us. We know when we interrupt service it’s an inconvenience, but by having a full closure we’ve been able to get this done in 3 weeks,” Poftik said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch