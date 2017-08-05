Weather Alert: Scattered Showers, Storms | Forecast | BlogRadar | App | Share Photos

Hingham Driver Given Narcan After Crashing Into Police Cruiser

August 5, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: hingham crash, Hingham OUI

HINGHAM (CBS) — A driver in Hingham who crashed into a police cruiser after passing out behind the wheel Friday night had to be given a dose of Narcan.

The driver was arrested for Operating Under the Influence, then transported to a local hospital.

In a separate incident, a second driver in Hingham was found passed out behind the wheel. That driver was cited for OUI. Police didn’t say if the second driver needed Narcan.

The identities of both drivers have not been released and the condition of the driver sent to the hospital has also not been released.

Hingham Police say they are looking into both incidents.

