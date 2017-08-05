Centro: Explaining The Temporary Protected Status Campaign

August 5, 2017

Immigration, deportations and the temporary protected status (TPS) continue to be some of the hottest topics of debate at a national level, and this is also the case here at a local level, where different marches and activities have been taking place lately in support of the TPS campaign. Because there is a lot of confusion out there regarding TPS, we have decided to do a segment to shed some light on this important topic. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Patricia Montes, executive director of the non-profit organization Centro Presente. Tune in!

Watch Centro In Spanish

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

TEMPORARY PROTECTED STATUS

TPS

Centro Presente

857-256-2981

www.cpresente.org

FB: @centropresente

