Celtics @ 7: Karma Comes For Doc?

BOSTON (CBS) — Things have slowed down in Boston for the Celtics–at least for a little while–now that the signings, trades, and Summer League have been completed. But former Celts head coach Doc Rivers is in the news after the Clippers stripped him of his dual president-coach role. Rivers, of course, remains Los Angeles’s boss on the bench, but he’s no longer the team’s president of basketball operations.

Adam Kaufman weighed in on the Clips’ decision on Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub and, after Rivers orchestrated his own trade out of Boston four summers ago in an effort to avoid a rebuild and seek more personnel power, it appears karma’s reared its head.

The show also looked at ESPN’s projection the Celtics will win the Eastern Conference this year with 49 wins, implying Boston’s taken a step back by four wins after offseason moves that featured signing All-Star Gordon Hayward, drafting third overall pick Jayson Tatum, and trading Avery Bradley.

Scott Souza from the MetroWest Daily News and the Providence Journal joined the program to address the Rivers situation, win projections, and second-year swingman Jaylen Brown’s development.

Enjoy the full podcast above!