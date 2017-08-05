WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Celtics @ 7: Karma Comes For Doc?

August 5, 2017 11:39 AM By Adam Kaufman
Filed Under: Adam Kaufman, Boston Celtics, Celtics, Celtics at 7, Doc Rivers

BOSTON (CBS) — Things have slowed down in Boston for the Celtics–at least for a little while–now that the signings, trades, and Summer League have been completed. But former Celts head coach Doc Rivers is in the news after the Clippers stripped him of his dual president-coach role. Rivers, of course, remains Los Angeles’s boss on the bench, but he’s no longer the team’s president of basketball operations.

Adam Kaufman weighed in on the Clips’ decision on Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub and, after Rivers orchestrated his own trade out of Boston four summers ago in an effort to avoid a rebuild and seek more personnel power, it appears karma’s reared its head.

The show also looked at ESPN’s projection the Celtics will win the Eastern Conference this year with 49 wins, implying Boston’s taken a step back by four wins after offseason moves that featured signing All-Star Gordon Hayward, drafting third overall pick Jayson Tatum, and trading Avery Bradley.

Scott Souza from the MetroWest Daily News and the Providence Journal joined the program to address the Rivers situation, win projections, and second-year swingman Jaylen Brown’s development.

Enjoy the full podcast above!

