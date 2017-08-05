WATCH LIVE @NOON: Pan-Mass Challenge Mass Maritime Finish Line | More Info

Woman Seriously Injured In Auburn Crash

August 5, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Auburn, Auburn fire, Crash

AUBURN (CBS) — A woman was rescued from a car pinned against a tree Saturday morning in a crash that left her seriously injured.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southbridge and Hampton Streets. No other cars were involved, and the woman was the only person inside.

auburn1 Woman Seriously Injured In Auburn Crash

(WBZ-TV)

It took crews over an hour to pull the woman from her car, which was on its side against a tree and on fire when they arrived.

“Crews did an excellent job under some tough conditions with vehicle placement and the serious injuries of the patient,” said Auburn Fire Chief Stephen Coleman in a release.

The driver was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester. Her condition was not yet known.

The crash is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch