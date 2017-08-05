Woman Seriously Injured In Auburn Crash

AUBURN (CBS) — A woman was rescued from a car pinned against a tree Saturday morning in a crash that left her seriously injured.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Southbridge and Hampton Streets. No other cars were involved, and the woman was the only person inside.
It took crews over an hour to pull the woman from her car, which was on its side against a tree and on fire when they arrived.
“Crews did an excellent job under some tough conditions with vehicle placement and the serious injuries of the patient,” said Auburn Fire Chief Stephen Coleman in a release.
The driver was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester. Her condition was not yet known.
The crash is still under investigation.