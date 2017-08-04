Man Charged With Recording Upskirt Videos In Yarmouth

YARMOUTH (CBS) – Police arrested a New Bedford man and charged him with secretly taking upskirt videos inside a women’s clothing store in Yarmouth.
David Wong was arrested Thursday in connection with the incidents, which took place on July 15.
Police say Wong secretly recorded upskirt videos of several people, including a 9-year-old girl.
Wong, 49, was charged with two counts of secret video recording of sexual intimate parts, a misdemeanor, and secret video recording of sexual intimate parts with a victim under 18 years old, a felony.
Following his arrest, Wong was held on $9,840 cash bail. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Barnstable District Court.