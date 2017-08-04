Man Charged With Recording Upskirt Videos In Yarmouth

August 4, 2017 7:49 AM
YARMOUTH (CBS) – Police arrested a New Bedford man and charged him with secretly taking upskirt videos inside a women’s clothing store in Yarmouth.

David Wong. (Image Credit: Yarmouth Police)

David Wong was arrested Thursday in connection with the incidents, which took place on July 15.

Police say Wong secretly recorded upskirt videos of several people, including a 9-year-old girl.

Police say David Wong was caught on surveillance camera recording upskirt videos. (Image Credit: Yarmouth Police)

Wong, 49, was charged with two counts of secret video recording of sexual intimate parts, a misdemeanor, and secret video recording of sexual intimate parts with a victim under 18 years old, a felony.

Following his arrest, Wong was held on $9,840 cash bail. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Barnstable District Court.

