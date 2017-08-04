Tom Brady Says Coldplay Is One Of His Favorite Bands; Internet Reacts Accordingly

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — This week, we learned a lot of unknown stories about Tom Brady on his 40th birthday.

On Friday, we learned the most surprising bit of news yet, as the quarterback dropped a bombshell.

Brady likes Coldplay.

A lot.

With Gillette Stadium being turned into a concert venue for Coldplay’s Friday night concert, Brady was asked by reporters if he will stick around to see the show.

“They’re one of my favorite bands,” Brady said, “so it’s pretty convenient tonight. I think I might try to sneak out there. I’d like to be out there. I think we’ve got meetings to a certain point, but after that, I’d love to see it.”

Normally, a quarterback’s predictably vanilla musical taste would not generate much of a reaction. Yet for many yet-to-be-fully-identified reasons, any mention of the band Coldplay brings with it some strong opinions from Patriots fans and detractors alike. To wit:

Might have to reconsider the whole "first-ballot Hall of Famer" thing https://t.co/Ki5rru19Be — Matt Dolloff (@Dolloff985) August 4, 2017

Tom Brady: Forever Uncool https://t.co/xovOK9L0Eg — Jam Packard (@JamPackard) August 4, 2017

Tom's only blemish — bt (@b_thibs34) August 4, 2017

I'm a Jaguars fan now https://t.co/SRCiUuXFLR — Joe O'Leary (@JTOL3ARY) August 4, 2017

Part of the undying love I have for this man is he's still the greatest even with his obvious flaws… https://t.co/8YXl6Ahy3J — Ian Lord (@Ian_Lord) August 4, 2017

The man really makes it easy to hate him. https://t.co/X77SMxRpHK — Jon Tayler (@JATayler) August 4, 2017

To be fair, not all responses were like this, and many of these were made in obvious good humor. Frankly, the mystery of how liking Coldplay became something that people had to “admit” remains a bit unsolved. The band has sold millions upon millions of records, draws tens of thousands of fans to shows around the world, performed in a Super Bowl halftime show with Beyonce and Bruno Mars, and is clearly quite popular. Yet somewhere along the line (the off-color joke in 2005’s “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” is the easiest source to identify), Coldplay became a bit of a punchline.

But now, the band members have Tom Brady on their side. He’s almost single-handedly made Uggs a socially acceptable footwear option for men, so we’ll just have to wait and see what Brady can do to ease the Coldplay-humans relationship in the United States.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.