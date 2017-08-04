WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Man Charged In Attack At Stoughton YMCA

August 4, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Stoughton, Stoughton Police

STOUGHTON (CBS) – A man has been charged with an assault that took place during a basketball game at the Stoughton YMCA.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Monday following the incident.

stoughton assault 1 Man Charged In Attack At Stoughton YMCA

Stoughton Police say the man in the blue shirt is wanted for assault. (Stoughton Police)

A person who tried to jump in and break up a fight on the basketball court was hit in the face and suffered a broken jaw.

victorrosario Man Charged In Attack At Stoughton YMCA

Victor Rosario. (Image Credit: Stoughton Police)

On Friday, 35-year-old Victor Rosario of Hyde Park turned himself in to police.

“We could not have done this without the help from the public,” Stoughton Police said. “We would like to thank the YMCA for their assistance as well. We want the public to know the YMCA is a safe environment for you and your family.”

