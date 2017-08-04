Man Charged In Attack At Stoughton YMCA

STOUGHTON (CBS) – A man has been charged with an assault that took place during a basketball game at the Stoughton YMCA.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Monday following the incident.

A person who tried to jump in and break up a fight on the basketball court was hit in the face and suffered a broken jaw.

On Friday, 35-year-old Victor Rosario of Hyde Park turned himself in to police.

“We could not have done this without the help from the public,” Stoughton Police said. “We would like to thank the YMCA for their assistance as well. We want the public to know the YMCA is a safe environment for you and your family.”