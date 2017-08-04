Norwood Pedestrian Killed By Construction Vehicle

NORWOOD (CBS) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a piece of construction equipment while crossing a Norwood street Friday morning.
Police say the pedestrian was crossing Broadway Street when the unidentified victim was hit by a construction vehicle.
The construction vehicle was working in the area of the Guild Street bridge project, police said.
The incident remains under investigation by police, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Police have not released the identities of the driver or victim.