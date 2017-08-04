NightSide – Prison Time For Texting

BOSTON (CBS) – Michelle Carter was sentenced today to two and a half years in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend. Carter sent numerous Facebook messages and texts to her boyfriend Conrad Roy III encouraging him to kill himself, which he ultimately ended up doing. In today’s sentencing hearing, the judge ruled that Carter would have to serve at least fifteen months of her thirty month sentence before she would be eligible for parole. Attorney Phil Tracy has been following this case closely, and he checks in with Dan to talk about today’s result. Do you think the punishment fits the crime?