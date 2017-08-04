NightSide – Can a Washington, D.C. Grand Jury Really Be Impartial?

August 4, 2017 12:50 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington in the continuing investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and potential ties to Trump campaign officials. But it is important to remember that back in November, Hillary Clinton won Washington, D.C. with almost 93% of the vote. Can Donald Trump possibly expect to be treated fairly by a jury composed of mostly Clinton supporters? Is this move proof that Mueller has gone too far? Or could this possibly mean there is more to this investigation than we’ve seen so far? Where do we go from here?

