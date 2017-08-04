Moreland Lifts Red Sox Over White Sox 3-2

By DOUG ALDEN, Associated Press August 4, 2017 11:21 PM
Filed Under: Red Sox, White Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Mitch Moreland homered with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting the Boston Red Sox to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Moreland, a defensive replacement in the 10th, drove a pitch from Aaron Bummer (0-2) over the Green Monster for his 14th of the season. It was Boston’s second game-ending homer this week.

The AL East-leading Red Sox earned their fourth consecutive victory and moved three games ahead of the second-place Yankees, who lost 7-2 at Cleveland.

Christian Vazquez, who hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s 12-10 victory against the Indians, helped preserve the tie in the top of the 11th when he picked off Nicky Delmonico at second for the second out. Chicago had runners at first and second with nobody out, but failed to score.

