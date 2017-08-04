Ford Considering ‘Major’ Recall Over Carbon Monoxide Concerns

WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

August 4, 2017 11:41 AM
BOSTON (CBS) – Ford may be close to a “major” recall due to a string of possible carbon monoxide leaks in Explorers used by police departments across the country, a CBS News investigation has learned.

Auburn Police said Wednesday that an officer who passed out behind the wheel of his cruiser tested positive for exposure to carbon monoxide.

An Auburn Police Ford Explorer (left) crashed into a sedan after an officer was exposed to carbon monoxide

An Auburn Police Ford Explorer (left) crashed into a sedan after an officer was exposed to carbon monoxide (Images from Auburn PD)

Six Auburn police officers in total were hospitalized after further testing found they had high levels of carbon monoxide.

Several departments in New England have tested cruisers and many have installed carbon monoxide detectors as a precaution.

Other police departments nationwide have also said that fumes are seeping into Ford Explorers and sickening officers.

Auburn Police Ford Explorers

Auburn Police Ford Explorers (WBZ-TV)

CBS News reports that Ford engineers are not certain that cracked manifolds are causing the exhaust complaints, but added that the cracks are common enough that a potentially costly recall is being considered.

In total, there are an estimated 135,000 Ford Explorers on the road as police cruisers around the country.

